An Israeli mayor whose town was the scene of a deadly terrorist killing spree last week demanded that the government provide funding to fix his community’s security barrier, and threatened to tear down the entire barrier if his demands are not met.

Yisrael Porush, mayor of Elad, spoke at a hearing of the Knesset’s Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee Tuesday afternoon, five days after a pair of Palestinian Arab terrorists illegally residing in Israel hacked three people to death during an Independence Day attack last Thursday.

“I am going to dismantle this fence, because this country’s right hand doesn’t know what its left hand is doing. It isn’t just this current government, it was also the previous government. And if we don’t take things into our own hands, the writing will be on the wall.”

Porush added that his statement in the committee hearing is his “final warning”.

“If I do not receive a budget for fixing the holes in the fence, next week I will take apart the entire fence, and remove from myself any responsibility. I’m dealing with residents who are spitting in my face, and I’m accepting it with love.”