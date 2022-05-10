The event will feature an Innovation Job Fair to provide the chance to hear directly from companies and leaders in the Israeli high-tech industry about job opportunities and training programs. Representatives from top high-tech companies, including Microsoft, Intel, and Monday.com, will be leading sessions and available to speak with attendees.

“When considering aliyah, olim are seeking real answers and insights into what their lives will look like once they arrive in Israel and answers on how to overcome the social, economic, bureaucratic, and logistical challenges that arise during the process,” said Sarah Kantor, Nefesh B’Nefesh Director of Aliyah Programming. “The Mega event is designed to address and eliminate many of these obstacles, and it is now accessible to countless more potential olim because of its online presentation. Our support for olim in every circumstance, in-person or virtual, is unwavering.”

The Mega Aliyah Event is open to the public, regardless of age, residence, and level of aliyah interest - from those intending to make aliyah in the near future to those in the early-planning stages.

On a local level, a pre-aliyah informational event and barbeque will be held in Englewood, N.J., on Monday, May 23, 2022, for prospective olim from the tri-state area who are making aliyah during the summer months. These olim and their families are invited to visit various booths and speak with Nefesh B’Nefesh representatives in preparation for their upcoming aliyah.