A right-wing Israeli lawmaker called Tuesday for slain Arab terrorists’ bodies to be buried in pig skin, as a deterrent.

MK Bezalel Smotrich, a former minister and chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, said in an interview with Radio 103FM Tuesday morning that Israel should adopt a number of policies aimed at deterring Arab terrorist attacks, ranging from the death penalty to using pig skin on the remains of slain terrorists.

Slamming the government over the handing over of the remains of the two terrorists responsible for the March 27th Hadera terrorist attack, Smotrich called for the passage of legislation mandating the death penalty on captured terrorists convicted of murder.

Smotrich also called for slain terrorists to be buried in pig skin, a measure he said would further deter potential Islamic terrorists.

“I would bury the terrorists in pig skin. Not just now, but as a general rule. If it will make the terrorists, this monsters, think twice about taking an axe and slaughtering innocent civilians, so then definitely, yes.”

“Anyone who sheds blood, I don’t think he deserves to keep on living. We need to do whatever we can to deter [the terrorists].”