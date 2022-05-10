Members of the Karlin hasidic sect are trying to increase the number of people permitted to be present at its event on Mount Meron, by hiring an external engineer to provide a second opinion.

According to a report by Israel Hayom, Karlin is pressuring enforcement authorities to increase the number of participants permitted at their "tisch," from 1,500 to 4,000.

The opinion they provided as justification for their request was from engineer Eli Frankel, who claimed the increase would not be dangerous.

For several weeks, smaller hasidic sects have been fighting to increase the number of their members who can be present at one time on Mount Meron. Some of the sects claim that the State is ignoring their needs.

Frankel, for his part, said that, "The calculation is one of physical dimensions in accordance with the plans and demands, and at the 'Bnei Akiva' compound up to 4,000 people can be allowed in safely."

Karlin has not responded to the report.