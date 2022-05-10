World Mizrachi’s Yeshivot and Seminaries Department will host its third annual online fundraiser campaign for yeshivas and seminaries in Israel, from May 15 through May 16. This year World Mizrachi, the umbrella group for Religious Zionism globally, is aiming to raise several million dollars for critical infrastructure, educational programming, and scholarships for 20 gap-year seminaries and yeshivas throughout Israel.

What first began during the darker times of the pandemic has already raised a combined $11 million in vital funds for the participating schools from previous campaigns.

The institutions joining this year’s event include Amudim; Ateres Bnos Yerushalayim; Baer Miriam – Maayanot; Bnot Torah Institute – Sharfman's; Derech Etz Chaim; Machon Maayan; Midreshet Emunah v'Omanut; Rinas Bais Yaakov; Tomer Devorah Seminary; Yeshivat Ashreinu; Yeshivat HaKotel; Yeshivat Lev HaTorah; Yeshivat Torat Shraga; Yeshivat Yishrei Lev; Michlelet Mevaseret Yerushalayim (MMY); Yeshivat Orayta; Tiferet Center; Yeshivat Sha'arei Mevaseret Zion; and Mechinat Ruach HaNegev.

“The yeshiva and seminary gap year is a focal point in many teenagers’ lives where they devote at least a year which is often the most transformative of their lives,” said Rav Doron Perez, executive chairman of World Mizrachi.

“Spending the year in Israel gives them the opportunity to learn more about Torah, the State of Israel, and our people. Our campaign this year focuses on ensuring that no student is left behind due to financial constraints. By investing in these students, we are providing the Jewish communal leaders of tomorrow with fundamental religious, Jewish, and Zionist values, equipping them to foster a robust and enduring relationship between the State of Israel and the Jewish people.”

“The students who come back to America, and the increasing number who are staying in Israel, serve as the perfect bridge between our communities, and investing in them is an investment in the future of our community and of the Jewish people,” said Religious Zionists of America Executive Vice President Rabbi Ari Rockoff.

The campaign will go live on the CauseMatch platform where each institution will have its own page. Mizrachi has already secured a 2:1 match cosponsored by Masa, the Jewish Agency for Israel, and the Government of Israel for every dollar donated towards a specific institution.

World Mizrachi’s Yeshiva and Seminary Department also offers a host of additional tools to participating yeshivas and seminaries, including the earlier-mentioned renewal of Masa scholarships through Mitve Mizrachi, access to the annual Mizrachi-Masa Yom Yerushalayim celebrations, shabbatons or tiyuls through Mizrachi’s Flying the Flag program, and a revolutionary, “MyTzedakah,” fundraising platform which helps to stimulate and transition college students and young professional alumni into their alma mater’s donor network.