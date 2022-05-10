Enrique Mora, the EU diplomat seeking to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, will visit Tehran this week, Iran announced Monday, according to AFP.

Mora will meet with Ali Bagheri, the Islamic Republic of Iran's chief nuclear negotiator, foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said at a weekly press briefing.

"Mora's trip moves the talks in the right direction," Khatibzadeh said.

The date of Mora's arrival in Iran's capital has not been confirmed, but local press reported he is expected on Tuesday.

In Washington, State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States looked forward to hearing Mora's assessments from Tehran.

"We support his efforts to bring these negotiations to a successful conclusion," Price told reporters.

"We are confident that we can conclude this negotiation quickly if the Iranians are willing to proceed in good faith to allow us to continue to build on and to move forward with the significant progress that had been made over months and months of oftentimes painstaking diplomacy and negotiations," he added.

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal, in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018, but has held several rounds of indirect talks with the US on a return to the agreement.

Negotiations nearly reached completion in March before Moscow demanded that its trade with Iran be exempted from Western sanctions over Ukraine, throwing the process into disarray.

The deal has also run into trouble in recent weeks over Iranian demands that the US lift its designation of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

Mora has played a key role as an intermediary between the United States and Iran during the indirect talks.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told The Financial Times on the weekend that the EU is making a last-ditch attempt to save the 2015 deal and would send Mora to Tehran.