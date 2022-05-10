MK Samy Abu Shahadeh (Joint List) said on Monday that the Joint List will vote this week in favor of a bill to dissolve the Knesset, since the current government is implementing a policy that harms Palestinians as well as Arab society.

In an interview Hala TV, Abu Shahadeh said that the problem is not Benjamin Netanyahu, because even if Netanyahu leaves the political stage for any reason, the "occupation" will continue, as will the demolition of houses in the Negev, the Judaization of Jerusalem, the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the policy of “apartheid”.

Regarding the status of Jerusalem, Abu Shahadeh said that the Joint List believes that sovereignty in eastern Jerusalem, including the Al-Aqsa Mosque, should be in the hands of the Palestinian state.

The interview came after the Likud's motion of non-confidence was voted down in the Knesset, as the coalition won the vote by a majority of 52-51. Joint List Knesset members Ahmed Tibi and Ayman Odeh voted with the coalition and against the motion.

Meanwhile, Kan 11 News reported Monday night that Public Security Minister Omer Barlev and the Israel Police have agreed to the Jordanian government's demands for an increased Waqf presence on the Temple Mount.

Jordan has demanded an additional 50 Waqf personnel to operate in the Temple Mount area. Barlev, for his part, has demanded that the Waqf members who support Hamas be removed from the compound.