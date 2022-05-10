In the wake of the uproar he caused after saying that the Supreme Court should be "blown up", MK Yitzhak Pindrus (United Torah Judaism) was interviewed by Channel 13 News on Monday evening and clarified that he does not apologize for his remarks, though he stressed that he is "against violence of any kind".

Pindrus argued that his remarks were taken out of context, saying, "What is there to apologize for? I am not apologizing, I did not know that the government had so many unwise, not to mention a little bit stupid, people."

He added that the remarks were made as he was holding a discussion with students on where the State of Israel is after 75 years, and had said that his ambition is to replace the justices of the Supreme Court.

The MK walked back his remarks a bit and claimed that he did not say "blow up" but rather "flatten" the court with a D9 bulldozer. Pindrus also mentioned the statement of Judge Mishael Cheshin, who said in 2007 that "anyone who lays his hand on the Supreme Court judges - I will cut off his hand."

The Knesset member added, "You know, there was someone who in 2007 said to 'cut off the hand of anyone who lays his hand on the Supreme Court'. I did not find any cut hands in the streets and did not see that they arrested him. There is a metaphorical discussion now."

"There is a difference between what you say on TV and an hour and a half long discussion that was taken out of context. It was on the night of Independence Day, a discussion with students, an intelligent debate. If a metaphorical discussion becomes incitement to violence, then I say I am against violence, I think there should be no violence of any kind. I meant it with the same axe that Judge Cheshin said should be used to amputate hands."

Earlier on Monday, the judiciary reacted sharply to Pindrus’ remarks, saying in a statement that "it is unfortunate and outrageous that a member of the Knesset chose Independence Day, a holiday of the Jewish and democratic State of Israel, to express dangerous aspirations towards the Supreme Court in violent and blatant language."