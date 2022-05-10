US President Joe Biden is set to meet with Jordan's King Abdullah II later this week, a source familiar with the meeting said on Monday, according to Haaretz.

Middle East regional issues are expected to dominate the meeting, the report said.

Jordan, the custodian of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, has been heavily involved in efforts to maintain calm in the city, which in recent weeks has seen repeated clashes between worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and security forces.

The Royal Hashemite Court said that the king arrived in the United States on Friday for a working visit. The tour began in New York, and from there the king will continue to Washington.

In a Monday interview with Sky News Arabia, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, who accompanied King Abdullah on the trip, said the visit and upcoming meeting are "important for the discussion of regional issues."

Safadi reiterated Jordan's position that "any measure that violates the status quo in Jerusalem is legally void," urging Israel to maintain calm around the holy sites.

Following the clashes on the Temple Mount, King Abdullah II and US President Joe Biden recently held a phone call about the tensions in Jerusalem.

The White House said following the call that “President Biden told King Abdullah of Jordan there is a need to preserve the status quo at the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount in Jerusalem. He welcomed recent steps to reduce tensions and expressed his hope that the final week of Ramadan will pass peacefully.”

Jordan's Foreign Ministry later issued a statement warning that alleged "continued encroachments of Israel that are designed to alter the historic status quo at the Al Aqsa Mosque are causing a dangerous escalation."

That same day, Jordan abruptly closed its entry and exit points, leaving hundreds of Israelis stranded and unable to return home.

Meanwhile, at a parliamentary session, Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh encouraged violence towards Israelis, saying, "I congratulate all Palestinians and all Jordanian Islamic Waqf workers who stand as tall as a turret and those who throw stones at pro-Zionists who defile the al-Aqsa Mosque in the security of the Israeli occupation government."