US President Joe Biden is considering visiting eastern Jerusalem during his visit to Israel next month, Kan 11 News reported on Monday.

The possibility of this occurring was brought up in the preparatory meetings for the visit, and if implemented, it is expected to take place without the presence or official accompaniment of Israeli officials.

Such a move has political implications, as a visit by a US President to the eastern part of the capital "divides Jerusalem" in principle and can even be perceived to be a non-recognition of Israel's sovereignty over the area.

One of Biden's election promises was the opening of a consulate for Palestinian Arabs in Jerusalem, a move that is opposed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid. The details of the US President's visit have not yet been finalized, as is the possibility of a visit to eastern Jerusalem, which is likely to lead to opposition from both Israel and Gaza.

About three weeks ago, Biden accepted Bennett's invitation to visit Israel, which is viewed as an American attempt to strengthen Bennett's government.