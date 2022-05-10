Amid the political tension and the fragility of the coalition, MK Miri Regev (Likud) made clear on Monday evening that she opposes any move that would see Minister Ayelet Shaked being guaranteed a spot in the Likud slate ahead of the next election.

"I oppose guaranteeing a spot for Ayelet Shaked or any other element, she does not deserve any reward, the government will disband anyway," Regev said in an interview with haredi radio station Kol Barama.

Regev also responded to the statement made by MK Yitzhak Pindrus (United Torah Judaism) who said that he wanted to "destroy the Supreme Court."

"Pindrus made a mistake," said Regev. "This is an unfortunate statement that should not have been made. Even if there is disagreement about the court, this is not the way, he would do well to apologize and take back his comments. Do you think it makes sense to say such a thing? To call for violence?"

She later also responded to the statement of UTJ chairman MK Moshe Gafni, who hinted that there is room to consider replacing Benjamin Netanyahu in favor of establishing a stable right-wing government.

"Gafni also understands that his statement was out of place, he is infected by those whose wet dream is that Bibi will no longer be around. The people want Netanyahu to lead. We will go to elections and win much more than 61 seats. I was invited to Gafni's birthday celebration, but I was unable to attend," she said.

As for the coalition’s victory in Monday’s no-confidence vote, she wondered: "What kind of victory is this? They do not have Ra’am so they have [Ahmed] Tibi. What was Tibi promised in exchange for this vote? This government will fall."