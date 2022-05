Chaos erupted in the Knesset plenum on Monday, when the chairman of the Otzma Yehudit Party, MK Itamar Ben Gvir, addressed the plenum, and was interrupted by members from the predominantly Arab Joint List Party.

Ben Gvir then called out to MKs Samy Abu Shahadeh and Aida Touma-Sliman, "Come on, Samy and Touma, go to Syria, this is how I will get you out of here. Anyone who supports the murder of soldiers – should go to Syria."