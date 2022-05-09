Israelis who were vacationing in the Sinai Peninsula were arrested by Egyptian forces after documenting themselves waving Israeli flags for a video posted to social media.

Channel 12 News reported on Monday that the Egyptians saw the use of the Israeli flags as a provocation and therefore arrested the Israelis. The incident took place on Friday.

The Israelis were detained for two days, during which they received assistance from the Israeli Embassy and the Foreign Ministry, until they were released and returned to Israel.