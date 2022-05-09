The Border Police officer who was moderately wounded in a terrorist stabbing attack near the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem last night recounted the moments he fought with the terrorist.

"There was a shout - 'Terrorist, knife, terrorist!'" the officer said. "I struggled with him for a few seconds, tried to knock him to the floor and to my delight I succeeded. By this point I was already wounded, but I did not realize it."

The 24-year-old officer was stabbed in the neck by the terrorist and was taken to the trauma unit at Hadassah Hospital on Mount Scopus. His condition is now listed as moderate to mild.

He was operated on by Dr. Assaf Keidar, a specialist in surgery and trauma and the director of the trauma unit at Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital, and Dr. Nir Hirschhorn, the senior head and neck surgeon at Hadassah. The soldier was transferred to the intensive care unit.

זירת פיגוע הדקירה בשער שכם אוהביה שרעבי

Israeli security forces at the scene opened fire on the terrorist, neutralizing him. The terrorist who carried out the attack was identified as a 19-year-old Palestinian Arab resident of a village near Ramallah.

The commander of the Border Police, Amir Cohen, told the officers who responded to the incident: "I commend your actions, which prevented a larger attack. We will continue with determination and professionalism to protect the security of the citizens of Israel anywhere and anytime. "