Almost all the Knesset factions came to congratulate Moshe Gafni, the chairman of the haredi United Torah Judaism party, on the occasion of his 70th birthday Monday.

The first to arrive were the MKs from the Yesh Atid party. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid told Gafni: "I wish for you and me that we will continue to fight for many, many years to come."

Due to the invitation of Yair Lapid and Elazar Stern, Shas chairman Aryeh Deri banned the Shas faction from participating in MK Gafni's birthday celebration.

The chairman of the Yisrael Beytenu faction, MK Evgeny Soba, congratulated MK Moshe Gafni: "As someone who represents the Yisrael Beytenu faction here, I wish you congratulations. We all serve the people of Israel and the people of Israel in the Diaspora and I am always open to dialogue with you. "

