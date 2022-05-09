Religious Zionism party chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich called on Public Security Minister Omer Barlev to approve the annual Jerusalem Day Flag March as well as its usual route through the Damascus Gate.

In light of the delay in the police approval for the traditional Flag March, Smotrich wrote to Barlev: "As you probably know, this year the whole nation of Israel will celebrate 55 years since the reunification of Jerusalem as our eternal capital."

"Like every year, this year too, with the help of G-d, the traditional Flag March will take place, a march of tens of thousands of adults and youth from the west of the city through the Old City to the Western Wall, the remains of our Holy Temple. The important symbols for the unification of the city. Remember last year our enemies tried to prevent the march by firing missiles from the Gaza Strip and damaging one of the important symbols of the unification of the city.

"In a dialogue between the organizers and the Jerusalem police, it appears that the police are waiting for the guidance of the political echelon to approve the march route," Smotrich said.

The chairman of the Religious Zionism Party added in his letter to Barlev: "In order to avoid any confusion that harms the march and its participants, I would ask you to instruct the police now to prepare for the Flag March in the familiar route through Damascus Gate and Hagai Street to the Western Wall."