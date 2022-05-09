Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opened the Likud faction meeting by referencing the need for a stronger government and attacking PM Bennett's management of the security crisis.

"Only our national strength can ensure our future. This weak and fraudulent government is incapable of leading the country," he was quoted as saying.

"Iran is rushing to arm itself with nuclear weapons against Israel under the auspices of an international agreement promoted by the current US administration," he continued, "and the weak, fraudulent government is incapable of standing up to the submissive policies of the US administration against Iran, just as it is incapable of fighting Hamas."

"And how can it hope to fight Hamas?," asked Netanyahu. "After all, Bennett and Lapid are dependent on [Ra'am head] MK Mansour Abbas who get their instructions from Hamas and the Islamic Movement."

On Sunday morning, Netanyahu met leaders of opposition parties - Shas, United Torah Judaism, and Religious Zionism, with the parties agreeing to lead a "determined and united struggle to bring down the current government."

"The government has lost its majority in the Knesset - it no longer has any legitimacy in the eyes of the public," said Netanyahu at the gathering.

"Netanyahu intends to return to the position of prime minister - in a national government to be established in the current Knesset or following elections in which he is confident that the Likud under his leadership will win. There is no other option and the spin doctors and their messengers should get used to it," stressed a statement from the Likud.