MK Aryeh Deri, who heads the Sephardic-haredi Shas party, spoke about the Sunday meeting between the heads of the opposition parties, and said that they will not reach "any understandings" with the coalition.

"We made a unanimous and determined decision to busy ourselves only with bringing down the government and forming an alternative government - and if not, then we will hold new elections," Deri told Kol Hai Radio.

"We have already submitted a bill to dissolve the Knesset. We will not reach any understandings with the coalition which does not recognize us and trampled us, which does not have a majority and legitimacy - it cannot be discoursed with.

"There are all sorts of things that we are doing, and I won't get into details. They know that the coalition has reached the end of its path. The battle between them is about how the government will fall and who will stand at the head of the interim government. Who will join with who, and who will places will be reserved for."

The bill to dissolve the Knesset is expected to be brought for a vote on Wednesday, and the United Arab List (Ra'am) party is expected to be absent from the vote. At the same time, the Joint Arab List has said that if the bill has a reasonable chance of passing, they will vote in favor of bringing down the government.