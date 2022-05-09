The Joint Arab List will vote in favor of dissolving the Knesset later this week, its chairman said.

Speaking with Nas radio, Joint Arab List chairman MK Ayman Odeh said, "We will vote in favor of dissolving the Knesset on Wednesday, if the bill is brought for a vote and it has a reasonable chance of passing."

With the Arab party's support and following the resignation of coalition whip MK Idit Silman (Yamina) from her position, the Knesset is split 60-60.

Earlier this week, the United Arab List (Ra'am), the four-MK Arab party which is part of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's coalition, said that it likely would not attend the vote this week on whether to dissolve the Knesset.

If the Ra'am party goes through on its word, the opposition will be able to pass the bill to dissolve the Knesset as it will not need 61 votes to reach a majority.

However, the opposition fears that this is a trick by the Ra'am party and know that if the law is submitted and it fails in its preliminary reading, it will be frozen for six months. This is because, according to the Knesset's bylaws, which stipulates that an MK's bill that has not been approved by the plenum cannot be put to the vote for the next six months, unless there is a change of circumstances.