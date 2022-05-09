Minister of Diaspora Affairs Dr. Nachman Shai has called on Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to allow Ukrainian refugees resident in Israel to be granted temporary work visas.

The minister said that those hosting the refugees face increasing financial costs due to the ongoing conflict, and that allowing the refugees to work would solve this problem and contribute towards the Israeli economy at the same time.

In a letter to the prime minister sent on Sunday, Minister Shai noted that Israel has not granted formal refugee status to the thousands of Ukrainians who have fled the war in their country and come to Israel.

These refugees are categorized as “guests,” a status which does not include a work permit that would enable them to find employment and support themselves.

Minister Shai pointed out that many of the refugees are staying with relatives who face the costs of hosting these refugees without any assistance from the state.

Since there is no end in sight to the war in Ukraine, the hosts are facing increasing financial difficulties in providing for their relatives.

Minister Shai argued that Israel is in need of man-power and that allowing the refugees to work would benefit the Israeli economy while easing the financial difficulties faced by the refugees and their hosts.

“Since the outbreak of war between Russia and Ukraine thousands of refugees have arrived in Israel who lost all they had in an instant,” wrote Minister Shai, adding that many such refugees have left behind their husbands, sons, and fathers in Ukraine.

“I would ask you to convene an emergency meeting with the participation of all relevant officials to enable the refugees to immediately obtain temporary work visas.

“This would be a Jewish, human, and moral act that conforms to our standards of a Jewish and democratic state,” wrote Minister Shai.