A haredi lawmaker sparked controversy Monday, after footage was released showing him calling for the destruction of Israel’s Supreme Court.

On Monday morning, Walla! released footage from an Independence Day event held at the Nahora Yeshiva High School.

MKs Yitzhak Pindrus (United Torah Judaism) and Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionist Party) took part in the panel discussion, which focused on haredi integration into state bodies, including the judiciary.

During the conversation, Pindrus downplayed the utility of haredi integration, arguing that strengthening Torah study is the primary goal of the haredi community.

At this point, Pindrus lashed out at the Supreme Court, saying: “You know what my dream is? To take a D9 [military bulldozer] and smash that building – not to appoint judges there. That’s my dream.”

“My role as a Member of Knesset is to help the Jewish people by expanding Torah [study], not the Supreme Court.”

Pindrus’ comments quickly drew harsh criticism from coalition MKs.

“This morning we got yet another reason why we need to pass a law banning people under indictment [from becoming prime minister],” said MK Eli Avidar (Yisrael Beytenu). “The real danger to Israel is that Netanyahu and his friends could come back. Years of incitement have made the unthinkable legitimate.”

MK Mossi Raz (Meretz) said: “It is embarrassing that a Member of Knesset expresses a desire to destroy one of the most important institutions in a democracy. The Supreme Court, even when we’re angry with it, like after a decision which allows the transfer [of Arabs from] the South Hebron Hills, is the judiciary of Israel. Any attack on it is an attack on Israel. Pindros’ dream is the Israeli citizen’s nightmare.”