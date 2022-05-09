The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) announced on Sunday that it is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible for two apparent antisemitic assaults of Jewish men in Brooklyn.

According to police and other reports, the first assault occurred in Crown Heights on May 6, when an individual approached an Orthodox Jew on the street and punched him in the head while allegedly stating that “the Nazis should have killed you Jews.”

The second incident happened on May 7 in Williamsburg, when a father walking his children to services was approached from behind by the suspect who hit him in the head, throwing off his hat.

“We are outraged to learn of multiple assaults of visibly Orthodox Jews,” said Scott Richman, ADL NY/NJ Regional Director. “It is terrorizing communities, and all must speak out. Nobody should be afraid to display their religion in public. Both attacks took place in broad daylight, and we hope that witnesses will come forward with information. To encourage this, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible.”

There has been a spate of antisemitic attacks in the Brooklyn area in recent months. At the start of April, a group of Brooklyn teens viciously attacked a Hasidic man in Brooklyn, with the brazen assault captured on video.

The victim, 21, was attacked around on a Friday evening, police said. Security video from the area contained footage of the teens throwing the victim against a box truck and then punching and kicking him until he fell to the ground.

In late March, two yeshiva students were attacked in Brooklyn by assailants who shot at them with a BB gun and threw an object at them.

Earlier that month, a Jewish man was assaulted with a metal cane in Crown Heights. The Jewish man got out of his vehicle and then the assailant assaulted him, striking him repeatedly in the head with the cane before fleeing.