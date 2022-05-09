The Islamic State (ISIS) organization on Sunday claimed responsibility for a deadly attack that killed an officer and 10 Egyptian soldiers in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, the group said on its Telegram channel, according to Reuters.

Saturday’s attack occurred when the terrorists attacked a checkpoint at a water pumping station, an army spokesman and security sources said.

The attack occurred on the road leading east from the Suez Canal to Hasanah in the center of Northern Sinai, two security sources said.

Terrorists attacked with an explosive-rigged vehicle and fired heavy weapons installed on pick-up trucks, before military reinforcements fought them off and gave chase, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"The terrorist elements are being pursued and besieged in an isolated area in Sinai," Egyptian army spokesman Gharib Abdel Hafez said in a statement quoted by Reuters, adding that five others had been injured in the attack.

Egypt has been fighting an insurgency in the Sinai Peninsula for several years, which at times has spilled over into other parts of the country. Most of the attacks during this time period have been claimed by Sinai Province.

In February of 2018, Egypt launched operation “Sinai 2018” in an effort to rid the Sinai Peninsula of Islamic terrorists.