US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides on Sunday evening visited the city of Elad and paid condolence visits to those murdered in the terrorist attack that took place in the city last Thursday.

During his visit to the home of Boaz Gol’s family, Gol’s widow told the ambassador: "If the murdered were close to someone in the government, would the terrorists also receive salaries and money? You must stop the salary payments from the Palestinian Authority to the terrorists."

Gol's son told the ambassador, "The terrorists carry out an attack - and then are sent to a hotel."

Yesha Council chairman Yigal Dilmoni, a relative of Gol, told the US Ambassador, "The Palestinian Authority and Israel pay salaries to terrorists. I ask you to demand that the Palestinian Authority stop paying salaries to terrorists. This is a demand that should come from the United States to the Palestinian Authority."

The Ambassador said in response, "I have come to offer my condolences and pay respects."

Dilmoni told Israel National News on Sunday night, "It is shocking to think that the terrorist who murdered Rabbi Boaz Gol will start receiving a salary of over 12,000 shekels from Mahmoud Abbas and that same ambassador meets with Abbas and encourages him and supports him financially and does not demand that he stop paying salaries to terrorists. Paying salaries to terrorists encourages terrorism."