Israeli security forces shot and killed an Arab infiltrator who was attempting to cross into pre-1967 Israel from Samaria Sunday.

The suspect, 27-year-old Mahmoud Sami Khalil, a resident of Khan Yunis in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, had crossed into Israel in 2019, residing illegally in Judea and Samaria while working in pre-1967 Israel without a work permit.

Khalil attempted to infiltrate into pre-1967 Israel Sunday, with an illegal crossing near the Jabara checkpoint outside of the Palestinian Authority-controlled town of Tulkarem in western Samaria.

IDF soldiers spotted Khalil sneaking through a breach in the security barrier and ordered him to halt. When Khalil refused to heed their orders, the soldiers opened fire, leaving Khalil critically wounded.

Khalil was airlifted to Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan for medical treatment. He later succumbed to his wounds.