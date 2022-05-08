Three days after the brutal Elad terror attack that shocked a nation, details continue to come to light. One young father-of-5 who was tragically killed, Yonatan Chavakuk, reportedly died defending his 6-year-old son. According to witnesses, Chavakuk fought the terrorists heroically, allowing others to escape.

Another father killed was Boaz Gol, who also leaves behind 5 devastated children. According to Boaz’s family, he had been on his way to a Torah class.

In addition to the priceless presence of a father, the two men also provided their families with essential financial support. An emergency fund has been opened to help Chavakuk & Gol’s widows raise their children with security after this devastating loss.

