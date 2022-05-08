A school in eastern Ukraine was destroyed by a Russian bomb, local officials said Sunday, burying dozens of people under the rubble.

The bomb, dropped Saturday night, sparked a fire which by early Sunday morning had completely destroyed a school in the village of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk province, regional governor Serhiy Haidai said Sunday afternoon.

Some ninety people were inside the school at the time, and as many as sixty are feared to have died.

Emergency teams rescued thirty people from the rubble, and recovered the remains of two victims killed in the bombing.

Haidai wrote on the Telegram social media outlet that the two victims pulled from the building were 11 and 14 years old respectively.

“Most likely, all 60 people who remain under the rubble are now dead,” Haidai added.

On Saturday, Ukraine announced that 300 civilians had been rescued from the massive Azovstal steel mill in the coastal city of Mairupol.

Ukrainian forces continue to hold the mill against a Russian siege, with hundreds of civilians also taking shelter in the massive complex.