Israeli soldiers searching for the two Arab terrorists responsible for a deadly terrorist rampage in central Israel last Thursday were discovered and captured thanks in part to blood-stained cash found in an open area, one of the officers involved in the manhunt revealed.

Y., deputy commander of the IDF’s Maglan reconnaissance unit, shared details Sunday afternoon of the dramatic capture Sunday morning of the two terrorists responsible for an axe attack in Elad last week that left three dead.

“Today we spotted a moving bush, and immediately we realized that this is where the terrorists were. We surprised the terrorists and arrested them, and I am proud to have been part of the identification [of the terrorists].”

A senior army official said the scene of Thursday evening’s terrorist attack, which took place on Israeli Independence Day, was the worst he has ever seen.

“In my 28 years in the army I have never seen a terror attack like this,” the official said.

Some 800 IDF soldiers and officers from a number of elite units took part in the manhunt for the two terrorists, searching for two-and-a-half days before the terrorists were located.

The senior IDF official said that blood stained cash found near the terrorists at the time of their capture helped in both locating the terrorists and confirming that they were the suspects wanted for the killings. DNA samples taken from the blood on the bills confirmed the link to the attack, the official said.

At the time of their capture, the official said, the terrorists were exhausted and made no attempt to resist arrest.

