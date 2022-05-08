The relatives of one of the three men murdered in an Arab terror attack last week rejected an offer by a left-wing minister to visit the family for a condolence call.

According to a report by Israel’s Channel 12, Labor Party chairwoman and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli sought to pay a visit to the family of Boaz Gol, a resident of the central Israeli city of Elad who was among the three victims murdered in last Thursday’s terrorist attack in an Elad park.

Michaeli and her security detail reportedly arrived at the Gol family’s home, with the minister’s security guards already inspecting the area.

The victim’s family, however, rebuffed Michaeli, and the minister and her security detail promptly left.

While Michaeli’s office claimed that the family had asked her to leave because they did not want politicians visiting their home, several other lawmakers were welcomed, including Yamina MK and Deputy Minister Abir Kara and Likud MK Yoav Galant.

A spokesperson for the Transportation Minister issued a statement in response to the report, saying: “Minister Michaeli wanted to pay a condolence call to the family, and her office began arranging the visit, during which the family notified us that they are not interested in politicians coming to visit. Minister Michaeli offers her condolences to the family, and offers her support to them and to families of all those murdered.”