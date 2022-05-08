On Sunday morning, former Prime Minister and Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu met with the other leaders of the opposition parties - Shas, United Torah Judaism, and Religious Zionism.

During the meeting, held ahead of the opening of the Knesset's summer session, the parties agreed upon a determined and united struggle to bring down and replace the current government: "The government has lost its majority in the Knesset - it no longer has any legitimacy in the eyes of the public," said Netanyahu.

Netanyahu informed the party leaders that the notion of a plea deal with the State Attorney's Office has been dropped, and the Likud party emphasized that, "Netanyahu intends to return to the position of prime minister - in a national government to be established in the current Knesset or following elections in which he is confident that the Likud under his leadership will win. There is no other option and the spin doctors and their messengers should get used to it."

Meanwhile, at the beginning of the weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett rejected the demand of the King of Jordan and Ra'am chairman Mansour Abbas to change the arrangements for Jews to enter the Temple Mount and to expand the role of the Waqf at the site.

Bennett said: "I want to make it clear here that there is, and will not be, any political consideration regarding the war on terror. And of course - all decisions regarding the Temple Mount and Jerusalem will be made by the Israeli government, which is sovereign in the city, without regard to foreign considerations. We certainly reject any foreign intervention in the decisions of the Israeli government."

The Prime Minister emphasized that, "The State of Israel will continue to maintain a respectful attitude toward members of all religions in Jerusalem, as we have always done. United Jerusalem is the capital of only one state - the State of Israel."

Addressing his coalition partners, Bennett said, "Everyone who has a drop of national and civic responsibility must act with all his might for the existence and preservation of this good government, and I expect and know that all parties and all party leaders are going to get involved and have already made their contribution."