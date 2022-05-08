Passengers who land at Ben Gurion Airport starting on May 20, 2022, will not be required to perform a PCR test, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz announced Sunday, in agreement with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The decision was made in light of the decline in morbidity data and at the end of discussions that took place between the professionals in the Health Ministry and the staff of the Airports Authority. It was agreed that the professionals would formulate a mechanism for maintaining the suitability of the testing system at Ben Gurion Airport, in order to allow it to be reactivated quickly if necessary, in full or in part.

In addition, the Health Minister and the Chairman of the Constitution Committee, MK Gilad Kariv, agreed that starting this Tuesday, foreigners flying to Israel will also be allowed to use an antigen test instead of a PCR test if they so choose before boarding their flights.

A tourist who chooses the antigen alternative will be required to perform the test in the 24 hours prior to their departure to Israel.