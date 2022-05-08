Police Commissioner Yaakov (Kobi) Shabtai on Sunday morning briefed the forces joining the search for the two terrorists who carried out the deadly axe attack in Elad on Thursday night.

Shabtai told the police and Border Police officers: "This incident is a difficult one. We will not rest or be quiet until we get our hands on these terrorists."

"The starting point is that the terrorists are on the ground," Shabtai said. "These are wounded animals, they have been without food and water for a long time and they will probably do what they can - or a new terror attack, or they will try to survive and take advantage of one of our weak points."

The commissioner added, "They hear the helicopters, the see everything and are on the defensive. That's why everyone should be sharp." The commissioner thanked the police forces for their efforts over the past month: "There are people here who do not close their eyes. In the end, we are on the right track. We are using all our tools and capabilities together with the army and the Shabak to try to get our hands on these terrorists."

More than two days have passed since the attack in which Oren Ben Yiftach, Boaz Gol and Yonatan Havakuk were murdered. Defense Minister Benny Gantz, during a visit on Saturday night to the command post of the Israel Police, the IDF and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), said, "We will capture the terrorists and reach all those involved in this incident. We are in the midst of tense days in the face of brutal terrorism. The IDF, the Shin Bet and the police are cooperating in all cases and we are examining and considering our steps."

Gantz implicitly referred to the possibility that Israel would eliminate the Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, and said, "We will make our decisions and do so in the right forums, and only in them."

Meanwhile, following a situational assessment, it was decided on Saturday night to extend the closure on Judea and Samaria, as well as on the Gaza border crossings, until Monday.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said that exceptions will be made only for humanitarian, medical and other unusual cases, and in accordance with approval from COGAT.