In light of the recent spate of terrorist activity which has claimed 19 Israeli lives and left dozens more maimed or traumatized, the Israel Dog Unit (IDU) has announced that it will be emphasizing and expanding its security department’s activities over the next few months with an initiative to establish security dog patrols in Israel’s urban centers.

Volunteers for the new program will undergo tactical and emergency training and be stationed, along with IDU security dogs, to patrol densely populated urban areas such as main streets and public parks, with the intent of providing a visible deterrent to further terrorist activity and a greater sense of security to Israeli citizens.

The IDU has already seen demonstrable success in similar initiatives in outlying areas, where dogs were stationed with farmers, town marshals, and armed patrols through agricultural regions. The first such patrols have already begun in the Haifa region; the IDU intends to expand them into the central region as well.

IDU director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov commented: "Our heartfelt sincere condolences to the families of those murdered in the recent terror attacks. It is indeed a sad state of affairs when Jews are attacked and murdered in cities throughout Israel."

"We will do our utmost, with G-d's help, to add security to busy centers with trained security dogs, and urge local citizens to join and support this new Israel Dog Unit initiative. We expect local municipalities to provide the IDU with kennel space and the necessary area and resources to quickly and effectively train dogs and volunteer handlers."