The IDF has announced its intention to demolish the homes of two terrorists who carried out the Ariel terror attack, an IDF spokesman said.

The terror attack, carried out on Friday, April 29, left security guard Vyacheslav (Vladi) Golev dead.

Golev, a 23-year-old resident of Beit Shemesh, was working alongside his fiancee Victoria Fligelman at the security post, and shielded her with his body from the bullets, absorbing them instead of her.

On Saturday, the families of terrorists Yahya Mar'ee, 19; and Yousseff A'asi, 20, were informed of the IDF's intention to demolish the homes in which the terrorists lived.

The families now have the opportunity to appeal the demolition decision.