Israeli security forces are continuing to search for the terrorists who on Thursday carried out an attack in the central city of Elad, murdering three people during Independence Day celebrations.

The searches are now focused on the areas of Elad and Rosh Ha'ayin, and the terrorists may have split up following the attack.

Meanwhile, following a situational assessment, it was decided to extend the closure on Judea and Samaria, as well as on the Gaza border crossings, until Monday, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said.

Exceptions will be made only for humanitarian, medical and other unusual cases, and in accordance with approval from COGAT.

On Friday, Israel's defense echelon made two working assumptions: Firstly, that the terrorists have remained in Israel, and are preparing for another terror attack. Secondly, that they have succeeded in escaping into Judea and Samaria. In addition, the belief is that the terrorists escaped on foot from Elad and traveled northwards, or escaped by vehicle.

On Friday, it was publicized that the terrorists arrived at the scene of the attack thanks to Oren Ben Yiftach, who drove them - without knowing that they were illegal infiltrators. At the entrance to Elad, the terrorists attacked Ben Yiftach in his vehicle, killing him.

According to Israel police, since the beginning of 2022, over 10,000 illegals have been found within pre-1967 Israel, and over 6,600 cases have been opened against illegal infiltrators. In addition, over 2,500 have been jailed, and cases have also been opened against employers, drivers, and hosts.

A total of 19 Israelis have been murdered since the start of the current terror wave in mid-March.