A fire broke out on Friday evening at the Tomb of Benjamin, located outside Kfar Saba.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the fire. Arson is suspected.

Officers from the Kfar Saba station are conducting searches at the site along with collecting forensic findings and summoning a fire investigator.

The Tomb of Benjamin is the traditional burial site of Benjamin, the twelfth son of Jacob.

