The European Jewish Congress (EJC) condemned in the strongest possible terms the terrorist attack that killed three Israelis in the town of Elad on Thursday night.

“This heinous attack was just the latest in a series of terrorist attacks that have claimed the lives of 20 Israelis following the hateful incitement against Jews emanating from the Hamas terrorist organization,” the EJC said in a statement.

“These brutal murders are a direct result of the murderous incitement against Jews that spews forth from the mouth of Hamas leaders,” Dr. Ariel Muzicant, President of the EJC, said.

“We call on all international and diplomatic figures to work to isolate and defeat Hamas and its supporters and hope that the international community will support the actions Israel takes to ensure security for its citizens,” Muzicant added.

“The EJC sends its condolences to the families of those murdered and a speedy and full recovery to those injured in the attack,” the EJC said.

The European Union (EU) on Friday also condemned the terror attack in Elad, saying in a statement, "The European Union condemns the terror attack that took place on Thursday evening in Elad in central Israel during Independence Day celebrations."

"The EU stands with Israel and its people at this difficult time. This violence must stop. The European Union remains firmly committed to the prevention and fight against terrorism."

