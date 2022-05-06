At least eight people died on Friday when a powerful explosion blew away much of the outer walls from a five-star hotel in the heart of Cuba’s capital, Havana, The Associated Press reported.

The explosion is believed to have been caused by a gas leak, according to the Twitter account of the office of President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

No tourists were lodged at the 96-room Hotel Saratoga because it was undergoing renovations, Havana Gov. Reinaldo García Zapata said, according to the report.

Search and rescue efforts are underway for people possible trapped under the rubble, according to AP.

Local media said officials reported 13 people missing and about 30 known injured. A school next door was evacuated and local news media said none of the children had been hurt.

Police cordoned off the area as firefighters and ambulance crews worked inside.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)