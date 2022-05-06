A Jewish community center in Albany, New York was evacuated Wednesday morning after receiving a bomb threat.

Staff at the Sidney Albert Albany Jewish Community Center evacuated the building at around 6:45 a.m. due to an “unspecified threat.”

Police confirmed that the emergency was a bomb threat, the Times Union reported.

This was not the first time the Albany JCC has been subjected to bomb threats in recent years. In February 2020, the center closed after receiving a bomb threat email. And in October 2021, the JCC received another emailed bomb threat. It was also one of 14 JCCs that received bomb threats in January 2017, only two weeks after a previous bomb threat. All the threats turned out to be hoaxes, according to police investigations.

In the Wednesday incident, an Albany police spokesperson explained that the threatening email had “no specific details but we’ve evacuated the building and are on scene investigating and clearing the building."