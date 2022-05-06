The two victims who arrived at Beilinson Hospital Thursday night following the terror attack in Elad have both undergone head surgeries, the hospital said.

The younger victim is in serious condition, unconscious and on a respirator. There is no threat to his life.

Approximately one hour ago, the older victim came out of a neurosurgical operation. He is in serious condition, unconscious and on a respirator.

"The hospital staff continues to fight for the lives of the two victims," Beilinson said.

Initially, it was reported that Beilinson received three victims: two in serious condition and one in critical condition.