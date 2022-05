Hundreds of people attended the Friday funeral of Yonatan Havakuk, a 44-year-old father of five who was murdered Thursday night in the central city of Elad.

The eulogies began in Elad, after which the funeral procession continued to the Yarkon cemetery, where Havakuk will be laid to rest.

Havakuk was known to many, due to his work at a garage in the city.

Embracing and crying Credit: Hezki Baruch