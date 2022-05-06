Sources close to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett estimate that the there is an 80% chance the current coalition will last no more than about another month, Haaretz analyst Yossi Verter reported.

According to Verter, the government's "bodily systems" continue to be in critical condition.

"The coalition's structure has not become stronger. The United Arab List (Ra'am) is still wobbling. Any little movement on the diplomatic-security front - Jerusalem day is almost here, Gaza is not quiet, and did we mention the Temple Mount? - may tip the scales," Verter explained.

According to him, Bennett checks every morning that Yamina's MK Abir Kara is still by his side.

"The doubts and the concerns are increasing about [MK] Nir Orbach as well, and the pressure on him is very strong," Verter said.

"The closer the start of the summer session comes, it grows exponentially. Give him 'diplomatic achievements,' [Interior Minister] Ayelet Shaked urges Bennett, and he will be okay. Specifically regarding Shaked, the third member of that axis, Bennett is relatively calm. They have had more than a few disagreements but he is not concerned that she will do a Silman act and drag the other two after her."

"Shaked also tries to update him on the often-changing moods of Kara and Orbach. To observers from the side it is not completely clear if she is their emissary in the Prime Minister's office, or his long arm. The three meet once a week, since Silman left.

"Two days ago, on Memorial Day, they met in Orbach's home in Petah TIkva. The timing is a bit problematic. Politicians with more developed awareness avoid meetings which have a political scent on this day. And if they absolutely must, they at least take care not to be caught."