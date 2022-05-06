This week we read the very peculiar story of the person that cursed using Hashem's (G-d's) Name.

When looking at the very simple level of pshat (simple explanation) in the pesukim (verses), this story is very - very - unclear.

First of all, the Torah describes in great detail exactly who this person's parents were, even mentioning his mother's name - but the Torah does not give us his name. Secondly, the Torah emphasizes that this person both mentioned Hashem's name, and also cursed - but again, doesn't tell us exactly what he did, or why he did it.

Why is that? What's going on over here in the story?? Why is his mother's name so relevant, to the point that his name doesn't even matter?!