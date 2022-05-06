The United Hatzalah organization published the recording of the conversation received at the emergency response center from an eyewitness at the scene of the attack in the city of Elad, in which three people were murdered.

"Come here, I have no one here, there are two people unconscious here full of blood, it's an ax attack. I need police here," the eyewitness told the United Hatzalah hotline.

The three people who were murdered in the attack in the city of Elad were identified on Thursday night.

One of the victims is Yonatan Havakuk, a father of five children and a well-known figure in the city.

A second victim has been identified as Boaz Gol, a resident of Elad in his 40s, and also a father of five children.

The third victim is Oren Ben Yiftach, 35, a resident of the city of Lod and a father of six.