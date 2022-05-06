Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday night condemned the "killing of Israeli civilians" in the attack in Elad, in which three Jews were murdered and four wounded by two terrorists with axes and firearms.

Abbas noted that "killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians will only lead to a further deterioration of the situation as we all strive to achieve stability and prevent escalation."

He warned against using the "incident that is worthy of condemnation" to carry out "attacks and reactions by settlers and others against our Palestinian people."

Abbas also once age condemned what he described as the "ongoing attacks against our people and the holy places of Islam and Christianity that created the atmosphere of tension and instability."

A security camera in the city of Elad recorded several moments from the murderous attack that took place on the city streets on Thursday evening, in which three people were murdered and several others were wounded.

The video shows the terrorists, with axes in their hands, chasing civilians who are fleeing for their lives.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday night held a security consultation together with the Defense Minister, the Foreign Minister, the Public Security Minister, the Israel Police Inspector General, the ISA Director, the Mossad Director and other senior officials.

The chain of events of the terrorist attack that took place in Elad was presented, as were the efforts currently underway to locate the terrorists.

In addition, it was decided to continue the operational activities of the Israel Police, the Israel Defense Forces and the ISA in the coming hours and days.

"Our enemies have embarked on a murderous campaign against Jews wherever they are. Their goal is to break our spirit but they will fail. We will get our hands on the terrorists and those who aid and abet them, and ensure they pay the price. I offer my deepest condolences to the families of those who were murdered," said Bennett.