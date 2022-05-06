A security camera in the city of Elad recorded several moments from the murderous attack that took place on the city streets on Thursday evening, in which three people were murdered and several others were wounded.

The video shows the terrorists, with axes in their hands, chasing civilians who are fleeing for their lives.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday night held a security consultation together with the Defense Minister, the Foreign Minister, the Public Security Minister, the Israel Police Inspector General, the ISA Director, the Mossad Director and other senior officials.

The chain of events of the terrorist attack that took place in Elad was presented, as were the efforts currently underway to locate the terrorists.

In addition, it was decided to continue the operational activities of the Israel Police, the Israel Defense Forces and the ISA in the coming hours and days.

"Our enemies have embarked on a murderous campaign against Jews wherever they are. Their goal is to break our spirit but they will fail. We will get our hands on the terrorists and those who aid and abet them, and ensure they pay the price. I offer my deepest condolences to the families of those who were murdered," said Bennett.