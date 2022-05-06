Princess Märtha Louise of Norway, the eldest daughter of King Harald V and Queen Sonja, and her fiancé shaman Durek Verrett, on Wednesday evening visited the home of Shuva Israel leader Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto in Manhattan, New York.

During the special visit, the Princess asked Rabbi Pinto for his blessing, and asked his advice on a number of issues.

Rabbi Pinto expressed amazement at the acts of charity and kindness which the Princess performs, and told her, "You chose to dedicate your life for the sake of the poor and the needy. This testifies to a generous soul and good and special character. Like the Norwegian royal dynasty - so, too, do you focus on spreading good and light in the world. May the Holy One, blessed be He, grant you and your family health, long life, success, and blessing."

Thanking Rabbi Pinto, the Princess said, "Thanks to the Rabbi's Torah and welcome, the world has become a lot more good and positive. The Rabbi spreads peace and unity in this world, and we all want to be part of this amazing thing of spreading the light and this unifying power."

Princess Märtha Louise's delegation included diplomats, public figures, businessmen, and thought leaders; bitcoin billionaire Brock Pierce, who is currently running for Senate; Jean Paul, CEO of TEDXWaterStreet, Rick Tumlinson, founding partner of Space Fund; Michal Mlynár, Slovakia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations; Leroy P. Major and Sherry Johnson Deal, the Consul General of the Bahamas in New York; an American television actor; top Microsoft officials; and others.

