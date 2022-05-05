Utah Senator Mitt Romney told Politico in a Thursday interview that if former President Donald Trump decides to run for president in the 2024 election he will win the Republican nomination.

The former presidential candidate added, “I don’t delude myself into thinking I have a big swath of the Republican Party.”

“It’s hard to imagine anything that would derail his support. So if he wants to become the nominee in ‘24, I think he’s very likely to achieve that,” Romney said.

Romney, a frequent Trump critic who was one of the Republicans senators who voted twice to impeach Trump while he was president, did not vote for Trump in the 2020 election, and will likely not support him if he’s the 2024 nominee.

Trump has so far not announced him intentions for the 2024 election and has said he won’t make any announcement until after the 2022 midterms. But he has hinted he is considering another shot at the White House.

In June, Romney rebuked Trump and urged members of his party to "move on" from what he called Trump's 2020 election lies.

Speaking to CNN, Romney equated the former President's return to rally-style events to wrestling entertainment.

"Well, I do think it's important for each person to speak the truth and to make clear that the 'Big Lie' is exactly that," he told interviewer Jake Tapper when asked if more Republicans should speak out against election lies.

Trump has continued to hold frequent weekend rallies since then.

Other prominent Trump allies has encouraged Trump to secure the 2024 GOP nomination, including Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC).