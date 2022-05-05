Israeli leaders responded to the deadly terrorist attack in which three people were murdered in Elad Thursday night.

Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana (Yamina) wrote on Twitter, "Today turned into a catastrophic day. At the end of Independence Day, Jews were brutally murdered in the city of Elad. I embrace the families of those killed and carry a prayer for complete recovery of the wounded in this terrible attack. I strengthen the security forces in their pursuit of the terrorists."

Knesset Speaker MK Mickey Levy said: "I am following the difficult reports flowing from Elad. This happy Independence Day has instantly become sad and terrible, and once again highlights the price of life in our country. I Send condolences to the families of the murdered, wish speedy recovery to the wounded and hope those who committed this atrocity will be caught soon."

Energy and Water Resources Minister Karine Elharrar-Hartstein (Yesh Atid) wrote on Twitter, "Bad news at the end of Independence Day. The reports from Elad of a severe attack pierce the heart. I share in the grief of the families of those killed and pray for the complete recovery of the wounded."

Yamina faction chairman MK Nir Orbach said: "The night of Independence Day, our day of national pride, ends with great heartache. But it is precisely the last two days that teach us that we must not break. The people of Israel live."

"Together with all the people of Israel, I pray for the recovery of the wounded and share in the pain of the families of the murdered. I know that the security forces will not stop until the other terrorists are eliminated," Orbach added.

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu responded: "A very serious attack tonight in Elad. I send my condolences to the families of those killed, pray for the complete recovery of the wounded and strengthen the hands of the security forces who are currently working in the field against the terrorists."

Religious Zionism party chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich said: "At this difficult time, our hearts and prayers are with the security forces operating in the field, with the families of the murdered, with the wounded and with the residents of Elad and with Israel as a whole."