A Labour councillor in the London Borough of Newham has been suspended by the party for allegedly sharing an article that contained Holocaust denial and also claimed that Hitler was “completely justified” in his actions, the Jewish Chronicle reported.

Belgica Guaña, who was running for reelection, shared on Facebook on in February 2016 an article titled “The Holocaust Hoax and the Jewish Promotion of Perversity.” The post was discovered by researchers from Labour Against Antisemitism.

The article claimed that the “so-called ‘Holocaust’” was Jewish propaganda and said that “the Jews do not have the means or the numbers to defeat Europeans with the force of arms so they have to rely mainly on infiltration, subversion, and economic and psychological warfare, with the Holocaust hoax being the best example of the latter.”

It also said that “the Germans were completely justified in persecuting and expelling the Jews (which is all that was actually happening), just as we would be today. Hitler and the National Socialists freed Germany from the death grip of the Jews and gave it back to the German people.”

The article concluded: “In fact, as hard of a pill as it is to swallow, the Jews are using their made up story of genocide as the primary tool to pull off a very real, much worse genocide, with the entire White race as their victims!”

The article included a photo of Hitler captioned “you should have listened.”

Guaña, who was elected in 2018, was suspended by Labour pending the outcome of an investigation.

Suspended members of the party are not allowed to run in election. But Guaña submitted her election documents prior to the suspension so her name remains on the ballot.

“The article allegedly shared by this councillor is a not only an abhorrent collection of antisemitic tropes, from Holocaust denial and pedophilia to comparisons of Israel with the Nazis and support for the far-right ‘Great Replacement Theory’, but it may also imply support for Jewish genocide. In view of just how horrific this post is, we are examining legal options," a spokesperson for Campaign Against Antisemitism said in a statement.

“The Labour Party must urgently investigate both the veracity of the allegation and how Belgica Guaña was allowed to become and remain a councillor in spite of the post, and why she was endorsed by the party in her bid for reelection.”